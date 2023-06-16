IMPHAL: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has sought a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee of home affairs to discuss the large-scale violence in Manipur.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien has written to the committee chairperson Brij Lal to discuss the situation in Manipur, which is a “consequence of ethnic violence”.

“I am writing to you to bring to your attention the urgent need for a meeting of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs to assess the prevailing situation of violence in Manipur,” TMC MP Derek O’Brien stated in his letter to Brij Lal.

He added: “As representatives of our democratic system, it is crucial that we do this.”

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

“This is an unprecedented situation. Prices of essential commodities have shot up and there are long queues in front of ATMs. The recent incidents of violence in Manipur have raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the people residing in the region,” the letter added.

“It is imperative that we understand the ground reality, and assess the extent of the violence. In this regard, holding a standing committee meeting to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur would provide first hand insights into the situation,” he said.