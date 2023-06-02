IMPHAL: “Surprise checks” of camps belonging to militant outfits under suspension of operations (SoO) are being conducted in violence-hit Manipur.

“De-weaponisation and enforcement of SoO/MoU provisions have been identified,” stated a defence source.

It added: “Surprise Checks of SoO camps are also being undertaken.”

Intelligence based combing operations are also being conducted across Manipur “to ensure sustainable peace”.

These have been allegations that members of SoO outfits were involved in the wide-spread violence that wreaked mayhem in Manipur over the past one month.

However, these allegations were rubbished by the outfits under SoO and also several other tribal bodies in Manipur.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.