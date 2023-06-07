IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have launched massive combing operations across the state to recover weapons that were snatched by miscreants following breaking out of the violence.

According to defence sources, combing operations have been launched by the security forces in the hills and valley areas across Manipur to “recover snatched weapons and ammunition”.

The Indian Army further appealed the “locals in possession of such weapons to surrender them to the security forces for the sake of peace and harmony”.

It may be mentioned here that over 700 arms and nearly 11,000 numbers of ammunition, which were earlier looted, have been surrendered thus far by the people of Manipur.

However, a considerable number of arms and ammunition still continue to be in the possession of miscreants, who have been attacking armed security personnel and civilians.

According to sources, around 4000 weapons and over five lakh ammunition were looted by miscreants from armouries and outposts of different armed forces in Manipur since violence broke out in the state.

Earlier, union home minister Amit Shah had appealed to the people of Manipur to return the weapons that were stolen, failing which a combing operation will begin and strict action will be initiated.