Manipur violence

IMPHAL: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has appealed for restoration of peace and normalcy in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

The RSS, in a statement, stated: “The continuous violence that is going on in Manipur for the last 45 days is extremely worrisome. The violence and uncertainty that started in Manipur after the protest rally organized in Churachandpur on May 03, 2023 at the time of Lai Haraoba festival is to be condemned. It is very unfortunate that the spate of unrest and violence that erupted afterwards among those who have been living a peaceful life with mutual harmony and co-operation for centuries has not yet stopped.”

“The Rashtreeya Swayamsevak Sangh stands with the displaced persons and other victims of the Manipur crisis numbering more than 50,000 during this period of terrible grief. Rashtreeya Swayamsevak Sangh is of the considered opinion that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic setup, and also believes that the solution of any problem is possible only through mutual dialogue and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere,” the RSS further stated.

It added: “Rashtreeya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals everyone to overcome the deficit of trust among each other which is the cause of the present crisis. It requires comprehensive efforts from both communities. It can be resolved by addressing the sense of insecurity and helplessness among the Meiteis and genuine concerns of the Kuki community simultaneously.”

“The Sangh appeals to the government including local administration, police, military and the central agencies to take every possible step to immediately stop this painful violence, ensure the seamless supply of relief materials among the displaced along with necessary actions to maintain peace and harmony,” said RSS.

It further said: “Rashtreeya Swayamsevak Sangh also appeals to the entire civil society, political groups of Manipur and common people to take every possible initiative to put an end to the present chaotic and violent situation and also, ensure safety of human life and permanent peace in the state of Manipur.”

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3, after clashes broke out between two communities in the state followed by large-scale violence.

Over 100 people have died and thousands of people were displaced due to the violence in the Northeast state of Manipur that wreaked mayhem for over 45 days.