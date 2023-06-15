IMPHAL: The suspension of internet services in violence-hit Manipur has been extended.

Internet ban in Manipur has been for five more days.

The internet suspension, including broadband, has been extended in Manipur till June 20.

“Some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for law and order situation in the state,” the order extending ban on internet services in Manipur stated.

The decision to extend suspension of internet services in Manipur was taken by the government following sporadic incidents of violence being reported across the state.

It was on May 3, that the Manipur government had first suspended internet services in Manipur, including broadband.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

Notably, the Supreme Court, on June 09, rejected urgent hearing of a plea related to suspension of internet services in the violence-hit state of Manipur.

Earlier, the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) urged the state government to consider restoring internet services in the state.