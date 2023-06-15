IMPHAL: At least three persons sustained serious injuries following a clash between a mob and security personnel at Imphal in Manipur.

As many as three houses at New Checkon locality in Imphal, Manipur were also set on fire by the mob.

Following torching of the houses, the security personnel rushed to the spot and resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the mob.

The security personnel used force and tear gas shelling to quell the mob to prevent further damage to properties and risk to lives.

It may be mentioned here that sporadic incidents of violence continues to be reported from Manipur despite “area domination” operations conducted by the security forces.

The Army and Assam Rifles have “enhanced area domination operations” following spurt in violence in the state.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Over 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.