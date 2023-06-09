IMPHAL: Miscreants in Manipur hurled a grenade at the residence of a BJP MLA from the state.

This incident took place late on Thursday (June 08) night.

The Manipur BJP MLA, whose residence came under attack was, S Kebi.

The Imphal West residence of Manipur BJP MLA S Kebi came under the attack.

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled the grenade at the residence of the Manipur BJP MLA.

Fortunately, no casualty or injury any person was reported in the incident.

The entrance gate of the residence was damaged in the attack.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur is witnessing fresh violence after a short period of peace.

Miscreants open fire at Kuki village, three killed & several injured

According to sources, a Kuki village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur came under attack by miscreants.

This incident took place in the wee hours of Friday (June 09).

Sources claimed that miscreants, armed with automatic rifles, opened fire at the ‘unarmed’ Kuki villagers.

At least three persons, according to sources, have died and several others sustained injuries.

While many are still reported to be missing.