Guwahati: The government on Tuesday announced that the families of the victims who were killed in the ethnic clashes in Manipur since May 3, will get a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each.

The Manipur state government and the Centre will make a 50:50 contribution to the compensation amount.

The government is also planning to provide a government job to a member of the next of kin of victims.

The state administration has also been instructed to find out a way with the help of the Centre in ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential items for the people of Manipur.

The Union home minister meanwhile reviewed the security situation in the state in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur police, paramilitary forces and the Indian Army in state capital Imphal.

Shah later took to twitter to say that “peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority”.

He instructed the security forces to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace.

He also had a meeting with the civil society organizations of the state.

“Had a fruitful discussion with the members of the different Civil Society Organizations today in Imphal. They expressed their commitment to peace and assured that we would together contribute to pave the way to restore normalcy in Manipur, Shah tweeted after the meeting with the civil society organizations.”

Shah also held a meeting with a group of women leaders.

He later tweeted, “Held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur. Reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur. Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state.”

Home minister Shah is on a three-day visit to Manipur to review the situation of the trouble-torn state.

He is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Thursday.

The ethnic clashes in the state have so far claimed at least 80 lives since the eruption of violence between the Meiteis and Kukis on May 3, 2023.

No major incident was reported till Tuesday night except a few cases of sporadic incidents. The situation in the state remains tense.