IMPHAL: Incidents of firing have been reported from at least three places in Manipur.

The incidents of firing in Manipur took place late on Tuesday (June 20) night.

Sounds of firing from automatic rifles were heard at around 11:45 pm on June 20 at at Thangjing in Manipur.

Around 15-20 rounds of gunshots were heard at Thangjing in Manipur.

Moreover, firing were also reported from Geljang and Singda areas at Kangchup in Manipur.

5 rounds of gunshots were heard at Geljang and Singda areas of Manipur at around 9 pm on Tuesday.

Personnel of security forces rushed to the spots of firing to avert further escalation of the violence.