IMPHAL: One person was killed in an attack by armed miscreants on a village defence force at Laimaton Thangbuh village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The incident took place on Sunday (July 16), informed officials in Manipur on Monday (July 17).

Around 30 armed miscreants attacked the members of the village defence force after climbing a hill.

One person was killed in the firing.

Assam Rifles troopers reached the spot upon receiving information and brought the situation under control.

The armed miscreants fled from the area after security personnel arrived at the scene.