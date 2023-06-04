IMPHAL: Union home minister Amit Shah, on Sunday (June 04), appealed to the people of Manipur to lift blockades along the national highway 2.

“My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway,” said union home minister Amit Shah.

The union home minister made this appeal “so that food, medicines, petrol/diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people” of Manipur.

Union home minister Amit Shah also requested the “civil society organisations do the needful in bringing consensus”.

“Together only we can restore normalcy in this beautiful state,” said union home minister Amit Shah while making this appeal to the people of Manipur.

Also read: Manipur | MHA constitutes three-member committee to probe violence

It may be mentioned here that the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has constituted a committee to investigate the large-scale violence that wreaked mayhem in Manipur since May 3.

The three-member committee, formed by the MHA to probe the violence in Manipur, will be headed by former chief justice of Gauhati high court Ajai Lamba.

The MHA panel will also comprise Himanshu Shekhar Das, retired IAS officer and Aloka Prabhakar, retired IPS, as members.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.