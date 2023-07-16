IMPHAL: A total of 19 individuals have been arrested by the police in Manipur for allegedly burning down at least three vehicles.

These 19 arrested persons had allegedly set on fire three empty LPG cylinders-laden trucks, official sources said on Sunday (July 16).

The arrests were made in a joint operation launched by the central security forces and Manipur police at Sekmai Mayai Leikai in Imphal west district on Saturday (July 15).

The arrests of the 19 individuals followed a complaint at Gamnom Saparmeina police station in Kangpokpi district of Manipur by the owner of the gas agency.

The trucks belonging to the Misao Gas Agency were set on fire by a mob at around 9:55 am on Saturday (July 15).

These vehicles were left stranded at the Indian Oil Corporation’s gas plant in Sekmai in Imphal west district of Manipur since May 3, the day ethnic violence erupted in the state that cost the lives of over 130 individuals.

The vehicles were burnt down while they tried to move out to Kangpokpi district after the owner of the gas agency received approval from the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) condemned the act of the miscreants.

The organisations also urged the authorities to deliver justice in connection with the torching of the three trucks.