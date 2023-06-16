IMPHAL: As many as 17 people have been arrested by the police in Manipur in connection with the case related to setting on fire the residence of union minister RK Ranjan Singh.

According to sources, while 12 people have been arrested from Imphal East, another five were arrested in Imphal West district of Manipur.

The residence of union minister of state for external affairs RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal of violence-hit Manipur was set on fire by unidentified people late on Thursday (June 15) night.

A mob stormed the residence of the union minister from Manipur and subsequently set it on fire.

Speaking on the incident, union minister RK Ranjan Singh said that he was ‘shocked’ to see total collapse of law-and-order situation in Manipur.

“I am shocked. The law-and-order situation in Manipur has totally collapsed,” said union minister RK Ranjan Singh.

Earlier on Thursday (June 15) afternoon, at least three houses were burnt down by a mob at Imphal in Manipur, a day after an attack in Khamenlok area that left nine people dead.

On Wednesday (June 14) night, the official quarters of Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by miscreants.

According to Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, infiltrators from across the border (Myanmar) and militants have caused the ongoing unrest in the state.

He said that the violence in Manipur was not a result of enmity between two communities of the state.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur shares a 400-km long international border with Myanmar, which is largely unfenced.

He said that all the ministers and MLAs are visiting the violence-affected districts of Manipur and are in touch with people and various organisations to restore peace and normalcy.

The Manipur chief minister also again rejected the demand for separate administrations (equivalent to a separate state) for tribals of the state, as demanded by 10 Kuki MLAs (including seven from the ruling BJP).