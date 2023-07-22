Guwahati: Manipur police on Saturday arrested two more accused including a juvenile in connection with the viral video case, which showed two women being paraded naked by a mob.

With the arrest of the two accused, the total number of people apprehended by Manipur police in connection with the incident reached six.

Earlier on Thursday, four people were arrested for alleged involvement in the case and they were sent to 11-day police custody on Friday by a local court.

A group of students staged a protest in Imphal East over unrest in Manipur.

In another case, just two days before a police complaint was filed in connection with an incident of two Manipuri women being stripped and paraded, another zero FIR in another case was registered at the same police station – in connection with the alleged abduction, rape and murder of two Kuki-Zomi women, Indian Express reported.

In this case, too, it took over a month for the FIR to be transferred to the relevant police station in Imphal East.