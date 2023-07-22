IMPHAL: The police in Manipur have arrested one more accused in the case related to striping naked and parading two Kuki women.

The arrested individual has been identified as Yumlembem Meitei (19).

A total of five people have been arrested thus far in the case.

A video of two Kuki women being paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men in Manipur went viral on social media on July 19.

Meanwhile, fresh violence broke out in Imphal after women protestors blocked both sides of a main road in the Ghari area.

The women protestors burnt tyres during the protests, prompting police to take action.