IMPHAL: Naga leaders from violence-hit Manipur have broken their silence on the serious law-and-order situation in the state.

The Naga leaders from Manipur, who for long maintained neutrality over the ongoing ethnic clashes have have spoken out after the video of Kuki women being paraded naked surface on social media.

Reacting to the incident of parading of the two Kuki women naked, the Naga leaders from Manipur said that “such a heinous and beastly crime against our people is unacceptable”.

Naga NPF MLA from Manipur, Awangbow Newmai, who is also a minister in the Biren Singh-led state government said that Nagas have also been affected by the violence.

“The situation has spiralled out of control,” Newmai said.

A statement by Newmai, the convener of the Naga legislative forum, said: “Such a heinous and beastly crime against our people is unacceptable and due rigorous punishment must be given to all those involved.”

Of the 10 Naga MLAs, five are from the NPF, two from the NPP, two BJP MLAs and an Independent MLA.

The Naga MLAs’ statement stated that the incident “truly manifested the unspeakable crimes against our women, which continues to amplify the present crisis”.