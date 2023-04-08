IMPHAL: Rajkumar Sanajaoba, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Manipur State Committee died at the age of 87 on Saturday evening at 5 am at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

He was also a former journalist of a local vernacular ‘Kholao’.

The body of Rajkumar Sanajaoba was brought from the RIMS and again handed over to the RIMS Anatomy Department after being paid floral tributes to him at the CPI office in Imphal in the afternoon.

Notably, he had pledged to donate his body after his death for medical research.

As per pledging to the RIMS authorities on November 28 in 2016 to donate his body for medical research, the body of RK Sanajaoba was handed over to the concerned authorities fulfilling his pledges, M Joykumar Luwang, Assistant Secretary of the CPI said.

The donation of the body after death for the purpose of medical research and education is important for helping medical students and researchers to understand the human body, and for the advancement of science.