IMPHAL: Two errant personnel of the Village Defense Force (VDF) of the Manipur police department who have nexus with the drug traffickers from Assam have been dismissed from their services.

They were terminated from their services for ‘extortion, concealing of contraband and unbecoming of police forces,’ as per orders issued by Karthik Malladi, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Senapati District of Manipur.

Also read: Manipur: Judicial Inquiry announced over mysterious death of VDF member

They were remanded into judicial custody till April 16 after producing before the chief judicial magistrate of Senapati district on April 12, the official orders stated.

The involvement of the said VDF personnel H Solomon and Mohan Kumar Bista, both posted at the Hengbung police outpost of Senapati district of Manipur in extortion and concealing of contraband is unbecoming of a member of active police force like Village Defence Force, the orders state.

Therefore, the engagements of the above-noted VDF personnel are discontinued and their names are struck off from the strength of VDF, Senapati district police with immediate effect in police interest.

It is further ordered that all kit items issued to them should be returned to in Care, Store District Headquarter Senapati immediately, the orders added.

Notably, Manipur Police arrested three drug smugglers from Assam and the duo of errant VDF personnel for their having nexus in interstate drug smuggling.

They were arrested along with 3.69 kg of brown sugar worth around Rs 4 crores in the international market at Maram village of Senapati district on April 11.

Nexus between the errant VDF personnel and smugglers from Assam came to light when the latter told the police that they got help from the former in smuggling the drugs after paying Rs 1 lakh to them.