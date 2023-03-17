IMPHAL: Manipur Cabinet with the Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the chair on Thursday night at the CM’s Secretariat has decided to hold the elections to 26 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayats on June 5 and 26 respectively.

July 7 has been fixed for the completion of the election processes.



The meeting adopted that the draft/preliminary electoral roll for the ULB elections would be published on March 31 and April 3 as the last date for filing claims and objections.

The date of publication of the final electoral roll is April 20.

The late date for filing nominations is fixed on May 9, scrutiny on May 10, and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is May 12.

Voting would be between 8 am and 4 pm on June 5. Re-poll, if any, on June 7.

Counting of votes was fixed on June 9 and by June 15 the election processes would be completed.



For the Panchayat polls, the meeting resolved that the date of publication of the draft/preliminary electoral roll is April 4, and filing claims and objections on April 13.

The final electoral roll would be published on April 27 and public notice of the election on May 15.

The last date for filing nominations is May 22, scrutiny on May 23, and withdrawal of candidature on May 26.

The date of polling for the Panchayats is June 26 and the date of re-poll, if any, is June 28.

The votes would be counted on June 30 and July 7 has been fixed for the completion of the election processes.