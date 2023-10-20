IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have seized a huge consignment of arms and ammunition from Imphal East district of the state.

This was infirmed by the Manipur police in a statement.

The arms and ammunition were seized from Shantipur, Khamenlok and Wakan areas in Imphal East district of Manipur on Thursday (October 19).

The seized weapons include – 36 arms including three numbers of Ak 47/56, four carbine machine guns, seven SLRs and 1615 number of ammunition and explosives including 82 numbers of hand grenades.

132 other war-like stores, including bulletproof jackets, walkie talkie sets were also recovered.

Earlier, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh had said that peace and normalcy is slowly returning to the strife torn state.

“90% peace has been restored in the state,” Manipur CM Biren Singh had said.

Manipur police statement:

“Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Kakching, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts. During the operations, the huge cache of arms, ammunitions and equipments were recovered from Wakan, Shantipur and Khamenlok ridges under Sagolmang PS, Imphal East district as follows:

Total arms = 36 nos. consisting of AK-47/ 56 – 3nos, 51mm Mor – 1nos, Modified UBGL – 1nos, Improvised RL – 2nos, Improvised Rifle – 1nos, .303 Rifle – 4nos, 7.62mm SLR – 7nos, Carbine Machine Gun – 4nos, MP-5 – 1nos, Lathode Launcher – 1nos, Improvised Gun (Pumpi) – 8nos, Revolver (local made) – 1nos.

Total ammunition and explosives – 1615 nos. consisting of INSAS Rifle round – 920 nos, INSAS Rifle fired case – 38 nos, CMG live round – 28 nos, 7.62mm fired case – 44 nos, No. 36 Hand Grenade – 82 nos, 12 bore kartoos – 72 nos, HD Cart – 50 nos, Arming Ring – 40 nos, 2” Mor Cap – 3 nos, 3” Mor Bomb HE – 2 nos, 2” Mor Bomb HE – 47 nos, 2” Mor ILL – 6 nos, 2” Mor Smoke – 1 nos, Hand Grenade (W/P) – 24 nos, Detonator 7 sec – 28 nos, Detonator 4 sec – 2 nos, Tube Launching Rif Grenade – 3 nos, Det. No. 75 Mk II – 3 nos, 7.62mm Tracer – 2 nos, 7.62mm BDR – 126 nos, .303 Rifles Amn – 35 nos, Local made pistol Amn. – 20 nos, Pistol .9mm Rd – 38 nos, 7.62mm SLR Rd – 1 nos.

Total equipments – 132 nos. consisting of Tube Launching – 77 nos., AK-47 Mag – 3 nos, Container for RL – 1 nos, Mag 9mm CMG – 4 nos, Sight Mounting Bracket – 1 nos, INSAS Rif mag – 6 nos, SLR Mag – 6 nos, .303 Rif Mag – 2 nos, Helmet – 3 nos, BPJ Plate – 12 nos, BPJ Vest – 6 nos, Walkie Talkie Set – 2 nos, Black Belt – 2 nos, Khakhi Shirt – 2 nos, Fire Cracker – 5 nos.”