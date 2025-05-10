Manipur: UNLF-P and PLA cadres arrested for extortion

Imphal: Two members of the United National Liberation Front (Pambei), who are currently engaged in peace talks with the government, along with an activist from the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (PLA/RPF), were arrested on Friday, according to the police.

A joint operation by central and civil police led to the capture of the underground cadres from various locations. Authorities recovered six communication devices, a four-wheeler, and a small amount of money.

The arrested individuals were reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting schools, government officials, and the public in the Imphal area.

The two UNLF (P) cadres, identified as Kshetrimayum Blish @ Lamyanba (20) of Kwakeithel Akham Leikai, Imphal West District, and Pebam Jet Singh (26) of Napet Palli Maning Leikai, Imphal East District, were apprehended at Uripok Khoisnam Leikai, near Central Dental Clinic, in Imphal West District.

From them, the police recovered five mobile phones, a wallet with Rs 250, an Aadhaar Card, and a four-wheeler.

Meanwhile, RPF/PLA activist Moirangthem Suraj Meetei @ Amujao (31) was arrested from a rented house at Sekmai Awang Leikai, under Sekmai-PS, Imphal West District.

Authorities seized a mobile phone, a wallet containing Rs 300, and an Aadhaar Card from his possession.