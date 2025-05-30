Imphal: Central security forces and Manipur police arrested a suspected cadre of the proscribed insurgent group United National Liberation Front-Koireng (UNLF-K) in Bishnupur district on Thursday.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, troops of the Assam Rifles, under the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), along with Manipur Police commandos, launched a swift cordon and search operation at a vulnerable location in Nambol Thiyam Awang Leikai under Nambol Police Station.

The joint team apprehended 46-year-old Seram Inaoba Singh, also known as Khaba @ Bagaoba, a resident of Ishok Maning Ching.

He was reportedly hiding in the area and was actively involved in extortion activities targeting local residents, businesses, and even government offices.

During the operation, three mobile phones along with SIM cards were seized from his possession.

The UNLF-K, one of Manipur’s oldest insurgent outfits, has long been demanding the restoration of the state’s sovereignty, which it claims was lost following Manipur’s merger with the Indian Union in 1949.

