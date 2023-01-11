IMPHAL: Union minister of state for home – Nityanand Rai – on Wednesday, directed the officials of the Manipur government to ensure that the government benefits reach the common people.

The union minister gave this direction after reviewing various central schemes taken up in Thoubal district of Manipur on Wednesday (January 11).

Rai directed the Manipur government officials to take up new initiatives to increase and ensure the availability of government benefits directly to the beneficiaries especially the poorest of the poor masses.

He also advised the district level officers in Manipur to go to the field to take stock of the situation for better implementation of schemes.

The union minister expressed happiness about the implementation of the Jaal Jeevan Mission in Thoubal district of Manipur, which is an ambitious programme, to ensure safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024.

Regarding the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the union minister instructed the Manipur government officials to focus on counselling and treatment facilities in hospitals and rehabilitation centres.

With regards to the Mission Amrit Sarovar, the union minister instructed the Manipur officials to beautify the water bodies in the state to attract the public.

Mission Amrit Sarovar is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Amrit Sarovar projects in Thoubal district of Manipur are targeted to be completed by August 2023.

Earlier, in the meeting held at the conference hall of Thoubal deputy commissioner in Manipur, the district level officers of various departments apprised the minister about the various central sponsor schemes taken up by the departments.