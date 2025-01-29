Manipur: Two held with drugs worth Rs 5 crores

Imphal: Two suspected drug smugglers – one from Assam and another from Manipur were arrested along with brown sugar worth over Rs 5 crore in the international market.

Police said that based on specific information, the anti-smuggling unit of the Manipur Police raided a suspected location near the Lilong bazaar at around 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

Bashir Ahmed Laskar, 36, a resident of Cachar, Assam was rounded up along with 4.24 kg of powder suspected to be Brown Sugar, according to the police report.

The arrest and seizure were made at a place in Lilong bazaar.

The brown sugar was found concealed inside a welding machine box which he was carrying.

Upon his interrogation report, police arrested another suspected smuggler, Meraimayum Ali Hassan (32) from Lilong Mairen Khun under Lilong Police Station, Thoubal District.

Police said they recovered 859 grams of brown sugar concealed inside 37 soap cases after the second arrest.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo, the police added.