Imphal: Two endangered Spiny Hill Turtles (Heosemys spinosa), known locally as Thenggu, were rescued from small streams in the Pallel hill areas of southern Manipur during a recent wildlife conservation effort in the Tengnoupal district.

The species is categorized as Endangered (EN) by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Kshetrimayum Johnson Singh, secretary of the Wildlife Conservationist and CITES Committee (WCC), who was instrumental in the rescue, stated that the turtle faces severe threats from habitat destruction and illegal collection for the pet and food trade.

Singh expressed his delight over the local conservation group’s swift action, noting that recovering the turtles “helps ensure the protection of this unique species.”

The Spiny Hill Turtle is distinctive for the spiky, serrated edges on its shell, which gives it the common name “Cog-Wheel Turtle.”

The rescued reptiles were later handed over to the Manipur Zoological Garden, Imphal, for ongoing conservation.

The Spiny Hill Turtle is a Southeast Asian species that inhabits lowland and hill rainforest, typically dwelling near small streams in hill areas up to 1,000 meters above sea level. Its range includes Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, India, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.