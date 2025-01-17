Imphal: In a big haul of this year, a joint team of central and state forces arrested two suspected drug smugglers along with brown sugar and WY tablets worth around Rs 10 crores and Rs 3.37 lakhs in cash in Manipur’s Churachandpur district sharing a border with Myanmar on the south.

The official report said on Friday that during the search and area domination operation conducted by the joint team of the Manipur police and Assam Rifles, a four-wheeler vehicle plying towards Mata village of Churachandpur district was checked.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A total of 106 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur on Thursday.

During the frisking and checking, the law-enforcing personnel recovered a total of 208 soap cases containing suspected brown sugar, an illegal drug, a total of 1, 73,000 WY tablets, and Rs 3.37 500 in cash.

When the alleged smugglers were interrogated on the spot, it was established that these illegal items were smuggled into the porous Manipur-Myanmar border through the Churachandpur district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The prohibited items would be transported to Assam through Mizoram district from Churachandpur, the report said.

The arrested individuals whose identities have been withheld, the confiscated items, and the vehicle used in the transportation of the illegal items have been handed over to the Churachandpur police station for further legal action.

Police said an FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested person, the police added.