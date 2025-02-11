Manipur: Two arrested for extortion in Imphal

Imphal: Two undergrounds including a teenager were arrested while serving demand letters to the shopkeepers operating in Imphal, Manipur.

Some demand letters, a stolen two-wheeler, two mobile handsets and one side bag were recovered from them during an operation at the Rupmhal tank in the heart of Imphal city on Monday evening.

After getting an emergency input that some anti-socials were trying to collect money from the shop owners at the Rupmahal Tank area, the anti-extortion unit of the Manipur police commandos raided the suspected location.

The operation concluded with the arrests of two cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Community Party – Apunba (KCP Apunba) organization, namely, Haobam Malemnganba Singh (22) alias KGF and Sharuk Ahmed (18) from Rupmahal Tank under City-PS, Imphal West.

The arrested persons were allegedly involved in extortion activities from the Rupmahal Tank area and served monetary demands to various shops located at Rupmahal Tank, the police report added.

