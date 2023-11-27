IMPHAL: A top tribal body in Manipur has suspended the economic blockade in certain Kuki-Zo areas in the state.

Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) temporarily suspended the economic blockade in certain Kuki-Zo areas of Manipur on Monday (November 27).

COTU cited hardships faced by the people in the Kuki-Zo areas of Manipur as the reason for its decision to temporarily lift the economic blockade.

While lifting the economic blockade, COTU said that the committee will re-impose the economic blockade, if necessary, after reviewing the situation.

“In accordance with the necessity that may arise out of the current dynamics, it will review the current suspension and enforce if required,” COTU stated in a statement.

It added: “The committee also appreciate the support given by the public during the entire course of the blockade.”

Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) had imposed the “Indefinite Economic Blockade” in Manipur on November 21.

COTU imposed the economic blockade in protest against alleged “indifferent attitude” of concerned authority in maintaining law and order in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas of Manipur.