IMPHAL: Total curfew has been reimposed in as many as five districts of violence-hit Manipur.

The curfew that came into effect on Tuesday (September 05), has been reimposed in the five valley districts of Manipur as a preventive measure.

Total curfew has been reimposed in Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East districts of Manipur.

This decision was taken by the state government following the call by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) requesting people from the valley districts to remove an army barricade at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district.

Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur lies only a few kilometres away from Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The Manipur government also appealed to the COCOMI to cancel its proposed plan to storm the army barricade at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district.

The Manipur government also appealed to the COCOMI to support the security steps initiated by the government.