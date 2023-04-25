IMPHAL: The Northeast state of Manipur will get its first five-star hotel by 2025.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, on Monday (April 24), laid the foundation stone for a luxury five-star hotel in Imphal.

The five-star hotel will be built in Manipur under public–private partnerships (PPP) model.

The Manipur CM said that the five-star hotel will be “delivered to the people of Manipur before the 2025 Sangai festival”.

The foundation laying ceremony was also attended by Manipur cabinet ministers Sushildro Leishangthem, Nemcha Kipgen and Yumnam Khemchand.

The Classic Group of Hotels will manage the forthcoming five-star hotel on Manipur.

The luxury hotel will have 80 keys, state-of-the-art multi-cuisine restaurant, pub and clubhouse, VIP club lounge, swimming pool, SPA and salon, a fitness center, an art gallery, a 500+ capacity banquet hall, an open lawn banquet hall, auditorium, water fountains, multi-storey car parking, double height lobby, high-speed lift, hi-end and others sophisticated facilities.

“With more such world-class accommodation facilities, the ecotourism sector in the state will be given a significant boost,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

The Manipur CM added: “Manipur is already emerging as a top destination in the Northeast in terms of attracting the most foreign tourists.”