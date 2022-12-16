Imphal: Manipur government would construct a memorial statue as a mark of respect to the defence personnel at a cost of Rs 3 crores, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Friday.

Chief Minister Singh said this was speaking as a chief guest at the observance of Vijay Diwas at 1st Bn. MR Banquet Hall in Imphal.

The chief minister who also holds a finance portfolio said that his government would construct the memorial statue dedicated to the defense personnel who have laid down their lives for the nation.

“It would be constructed at the cost of Rs 3 crores before observing the Vijay Diwas next year, N Biren, who also holds the Home portfolio, said.



On Vijay Diwas Day, the Chief Minister led ministers and top officials in paying homage to all those brave armed forces personnel who ensured India attained an exceptional win in the 1971 war.

Manipur power Minister Thongam Biswajit presiding over the function said, “Our nation will always be indebted to the armed forces for their role in keeping the country safe and secure.”



“We are immensely proud to commemorate the sacrifices and the victory achieved by the Indian Armed Forces at Indo-Pak War 1971. The nation pays rich tributes for their resilience, heroism & their courage,” he added.