Imphal: A joint operation by central security forces and Manipur Police led to the arrest of three individuals linked to underground groups in the valley over the past 36 hours, officials said on Thursday.

The operation first apprehended Mayanglambam Milan Singh (39), also known as Lalhaba, from a hideout near his residence in Arapti Mayai Leikai, Imphal East district, under Irilbung Police Station.

Singh, a member of the proscribed RPF/PLA, is accused of involvement in criminal activities including extortion and abduction. Authorities recovered a mobile phone and incriminating documents from him.

During interrogation, another RPF/PLA cadre, Khongbantabam Priyobarta Meitei (37), also known as Boicha, Tomba, and Abung, from Kwakeithel Kongjeng Leikai, Imphal West district, was arrested from his residence under Singjamei Police Station. A mobile phone and Aadhaar card were seized from him.

In the final phase of the operation, security forces arrested Nameirakpam Kondum Meetei (45), a self-styled Major of the banned UNLF (Koireng), from Ngairangbam Taokhong under Patsoi Police Station, Imphal West district. Authorities recovered a mobile phone and driving license from him.