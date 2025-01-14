Imphal: Three personnel of the 63 Border Security Force (BSF) Company died of suspected cardiac arrests in Thoubal, Manipur.

The deceased include two head constables posted at Thoubal District Commissioner’s complex.

They died of suspected cardiac arrests after complaining of chest pains and breathing problems during the past 24 hours.

The head constable Rabinder Singh, 46, from Jammu and Kashmir was found in a state of semi-consciousness in his bed at around 8 am on Monday.

He was immediately rushed to the nearby Thoubal district hospital and later referred to the RIMS hospital in Imphal. He died at the RIMS hospital due to breathing and chest pain problems.

This was stated in a report submitted by Sub Inspector Manish Kumar Singh of the 63 BSF Company to the Thoubal district police station on Tuesday.

Similarly, Head Constable Chandra, 54, from Uttar Pradesh also found unconscious at the sentry post on Monday night.

He was also rushed to the RIMS where doctors declared him dead.

However, constable Bikendra Singh Rawat, 45, who also suffered similar symptoms of chest pains and breathing problems, was rushed to the Sija Hospital, Imphal.

He died at around 2:20 am on Tuesday.

The bodies of these personnel are now being deposited at the JNIMS hospital. Cognizance of the incident has been taken, and further investigation started, the police added.