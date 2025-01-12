Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh called for peaceful coexistence among all Indigenous communities to safeguard the state’s rich cultural heritage and honor the legacy of ancestors.

In an official statement, Singh emphasized that Indigenous communities have coexisted peacefully in the state for generations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He stressed the need for collective efforts to foster a sense of belonging and unity in the state.

“We should safeguard our rich cultural heritage and traditions and honor the legacy of our ancestors,” he stated.

Singh made these remarks amid the ongoing ethnic violence that erupted in the state on May 3, 2023.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Pointing to the ongoing series of catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles, USA, Singh highlighted mankind’s failure to respect nature, leading to frequent natural calamities worldwide and in the state.

He called for immediate action to preserve and protect the environment.

Singh recalled that he launched the “Green Imphal, Green Manipur” initiative during his tenure as Forest and Environment Minister in 2004-05.

He urged the people of the state to support and cooperate with such initiatives, stressing that it is their collective responsibility to work towards a developed Manipur.