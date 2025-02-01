Manipur: Three Assamese films selected for 2nd North East India Film Festival

Imphal: The 2nd North East India Film Festival, (NEIFF) 2025, under the sponsorship of the Information and Broadcasting, and National Film Development Corporation, Government of India will be held in 4 venues in Manipur from February 12 to 16.

Three Assamese movies are among ten films (8 feature and 2 non-feature films) to be screened in the competition sections.

The Festival director L Surjakanta said that the selected films are Amateurs (Assamese), Baghjan (Assamese Moran), Laangoi (Manipuri), Lang-dai Ama (Manipuri), Oitharei (Manipuri), Sunita (Manipuri), Oneness (Manipuri) and Una Una (Manipuri) in the feature film category and Legacy of 4 Generations (Manipuri) and Where is My Home (Assamese) in the non-feature film category.

Altogether, there will be eight awards in the feature film category and one for the non-feature film, L Surjakanta added.

The festival is being jointly organized by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the Government of Manipur, the THOUNA, Manipur, and the Film Forum Manipur.

It will be screened at Tanthapolis Cinema, Imphal, and the auditoriums of the Library and Information Centre (LIC), Kakching, and Kakching Dramatic Union Hall.

In the non-competition groups, three films – Khomlang Laman, Langdai Ama, and Taru Tarubi will be screened at Tantha Polis on the first day of the festival.