Imphal: Sleuths of the Narcotics Affairs and Border Police arrested youths on a charge of unauthorized possession of drugs worth Rs 50 lakh in the local street markets in Manipur‘s Thoubal, an official source said on Thursday.

The three youths were arrested along with a half kg of heroin from a passenger plying towards Imphal from Palle on NH -102 on Wednesday, the source said.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of the NAB intercepted a passenger bus in an area of Thoubal district and arrested the youths along with the drugs.

The arrested individuals were later identified as Md Ibungo, 35, Md Atau Rahemand, 27, and Md Khodum, 23, all from the Thoubal district of Manipur.

Investigations under which where the drugs recovered in 33 plastic soap cases have been transported are under progress, the source stated.

All the arrested persons along with the seized items have been handed over to the concerned police stations after registering under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the source added.