IMPHAL: Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has arrived in Imphal, Manipur.

Sunny Leone was slated to be the showstopper for a fashion show at Imphal in Manipur on Sunday (February 5).

The fashion show was, however, earlier on Saturday (February 4), cancelled by the deputy commissioner of Imphal East district of Manipur.

It is not yet clear that whether the fashion show would be held despite the Imphal East DC issuing orders of cancellation of the fashion event.

Sunny Leone was supposed to be the show stopper at the fashion show organised by House of Ali to promote handloom, khadi and tourism.

The fashion show was cancelled following a bomb blast near the venue of the fashion show of Sunny Leone in Imphal, Manipur.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)