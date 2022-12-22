IMPHAL: Of the 34 police outposts to be set up along the Manipur-Myanmar border in addition to the existing police stations and camps of the security forces, foundation stones for four police outposts were laid at the Haolenphai village playground in Tengnoupal district of Manipur bordering Myanmar on Wednesday.

Letpao Haokip, Manipur minister of tribal affairs and hills, horticulture, and soil conservation was the chief guest of the function.

The four police outposts are to be constructed at Haolenphai Village, Sunrise ground, Muslim Basti, and Kwatha Khunou.

Speaking on the occasion, the Manipur minister said, “Opening of the police outposts at the border areas will help in curbing infiltration of illegal migrant(s) and transborder smuggling(s) to a certain extent.”

Meanwhile, renovation works for modernizing police stations have started in eight major police stations of Imphal west district in Manipur.