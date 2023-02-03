Guwahati: The stage is all set to celebrate the much-anticipated cultural festival of IIT-Kanpur, Antaragni in Imphal.

The event will be held at The Ace Cafe in Manipur’s capital city Imphal at 6 p.m. on Saturday (February 4).

Also, get ready to witness some of the finest rock music at the event called `Synchronicity’.

Synchronicity is India’s biggest rock music festival and the event is organised annually by students of IIT Kanpur.

The event has been a launchpad for big bands like Parikrama and Pentagram.

It is for the first time that IIT Kanpur is going to organise the event in Imphal.

“With its charming views and soothing skies, Imphal has pulled us towards itself. Fasten your seatbelts and get ready to witness the cosmic ocean of talent this city has to offer,” said the organisers.

“The band performances are all lined up to give you a helluva ride! With the incredibly huge Darkville Studio being our recording partner, these prelims are not going to be anything less than an ethereal beauty,” they said.