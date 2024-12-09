Imphal: A protected and endangered leopard cat, locally known as Keijenglang (Prionailurus bengalensis) was killed in Manipur‘s Bishnupur district when a speeding vehicle struck it.

The incident occurred on the Khudekpi-Moirang road on Sunday night.

Bishnupur Police and Forest Department officials recovered the carcass and handed it over to the appropriate zoo authorities.

Forest officials suspect that more leopard cats may inhabit the area, particularly near Keibul Lamjao National Park, which is part of the Loktak Lake.

The killed leopard cat, though similar in size to a domestic cat, possesses longer legs. This species is native to South, Southeast, and East Asia and is categorized as “Least Concern” on the IUCN Red List.

However, it faces significant threats from habitat loss and hunting.

The unfortunate incident comes at a time when the state Forest Department has implemented various precautionary measures following reports of leopard cat sightings in the Khudekpi and Khordak areas near Keibul Lamjao National Park.

In July 2024, the Assam Rifles rescued two leopard cats and handed them over to the People for Animals (PFA) in Imphal West District.