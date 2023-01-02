Imphal: A team of Horticulture specialists of the Manipur government rushed to the villages of Ningchou and Kangpat Khunou in Manipur’s Kamjong district bordering Myanmar on the east and asked the tribal villagers to take care of applying mulch and chemicals, watering and trimming plants.

The team led by Horticulture and Soil Conservation Ukhrul and Kamjong district officer, Ksh Manorama on Monday rushed to these villages where an unknown disease/insect has ‘started killing’ almost all the bean tree (Parkia speciosa) locally known as Yongchak trees and orange orchards.

The bean trees are dead, the villagers told the visiting horticulture specialists, adding that they also witnessed a sharp decline in the yield of oranges this season.

“For the first time, most of the bean trees are left without any leaves and empty branches. Last year, fruits of a bean tree were sold for a season as high as Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000,” the villagers said.

At Kangpat Khunou, the orange orchards have been affected by a disease declining production causing serious economic problems for the tribals residing in the border areas.

The team rushed to the remote villages following the deprived tribals have urged for the urgent need for scientific and biotechnological interventions for strategizing short-term and long-term plans for the socio-economic impact, propagation, and sustainable production of these important trees.