Manipur: Six acres of poppy plants destroyed in Kangpokpi

Imphal: Six acres of illicit poppy cultivations at the hill range between Khoripok and Sehjang villages in Kangpokpi, Manipur were destroyed by security forces.

Official reports stated that the illegal plantations with their harvesting period expected to produce around 30 kgs of opium were chipped down based on intelligence reports of illegal cultivation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A joint team of Manipur Police, CRPF, Forest Department and an Executive Magistrate conducted the drive against poppy cultivation on Tuesday.

The destruction operation lasted around 8 hours.

No arrests have been made so far an FIR has been registered at the police station for further investigation, and to identify and book the poppy cultivators.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, as per the Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre report, opium/poppy plantations across 20,000 acres were destroyed in seven years, as a part of the government’s war on drugs.