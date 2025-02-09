Imphal: Ahead of the 7th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly scheduled on February 10, police and security forces conducted security measures at the hotspots of the Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

During the security steps taken up for the smooth passage of the session, a combined team of the central and state forces reportedly arrested seven village volunteers along with six weapons.

The arrests and seizures were made during an intensive and extensive operation launched at Tellou under Lamlai police station in the Imphal East district at around 1 am on Sunday.

The arrested persons along with the seized weapons were put in an undisclosed location, according to the Secretary of the Tellou Meira Paibi, Thangjam Ongbi Chandani Devi.

The womenfolks of the Tellou staged a protest demonstration in the aftermath of the incident and they are demanding to release of the arrested persons without any condition and handing over the confiscated weapons to the Meira Paibis immediately.

The VVs were arrested in a flash operation at the death of night and taken away to an unknown destination, Chandani Devi told the newsmen.

Meanwhile, the security measures were taken given the assembly session which will continue till February 24 with 11 sittings.