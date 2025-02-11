Manipur: Senior Journalist Yambem Laba allegedly abducted by gunmen

Guwahati: A senior journalist in Manipur was reportedly abducted by unidentified men on Tuesday morning.

Yambem Laba, special correspondent for The Statesman, was abducted from his residence in Uripok Yambem Leikai, Imphal, by unidentified armed persons.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 am, with family members reporting that the armed individuals broke into the residence and took Laba away at gunpoint.

This is not the first time Laba has faced intimidation.

Previously, his residence was attacked twice in four months, with armed militants firing rounds at his home.

Additionally, Laba was arrested in October 2023 on allegations of criminal intimidation.

Laba, a veteran journalist and former member of the Manipur Human Rights Commission, has been vocal on various issues affecting the region. The National Human Rights Commission of India had recently taken up a case filed by Laba regarding a phone tapping issue.