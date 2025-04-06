Imphal: The Indian Army, in coordination with Assam Rifles and civil police on Saturday, apprehended an alleged smuggler along with several Myanmar-origin illicit liquor bottles in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur, an official stated on Sunday.

The official stated that the security forces during their renewed routine frisking operations at Tengnoupal Naka Check Post under Tengnoupal-PS, intercepted one four-wheeler coming from Moreh towards Imphal.

During the flash operation, security forces detected five boxes containing 120 bottles of Myanmar-origin intoxicating items, the official confirmed.

Following the development, the team arrested Md Zamir Khan (23) of Moreh Ward Number IV, Tengnoupal District who drove the vehicle, the official asserted.

“The team handed over the impounded vehicle and the items to the concerned officials for legal formality under the relevant section of the Indian law”, the official added.

