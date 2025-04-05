Imphal: The Indian security forces recovered a slew of weapons hidden at the hideouts of the armed miscreants operating in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the inter-districts of Kangpokpi and Imphal West of Manipur on Friday.

Sources confirmed that acting on specific intelligence about the presence of arms in Khamaral village covering Khamaral Mamang Ching hills under Sekmai police station in Imphal West District, adjoining Kangpokpi, the Assam Rifles, with the assistance of the Manipur police, raided the suspected locations.

Police said that the extensive search successfully resulted in the recovery of several arms, ammunition, digital devices, and warlike stores of weapons.

However, security forces made no arrests in the operation which lasted around 2 hours.

Police further said that during the operation security forces seized one SLR with a Magazine, one modified .303 Rifle with one Magazine, two Pistols with two Magazines, 2 Air Guns, two 9 mm Pistol Magazines, three 7.62 mm LMG Magazine (one defective), one defective 9 mm Carbine Magazine, two INSAS LMG Magazines (one defective), six Plates (one Plastic Plate and five Rubber Plates), three bulletproof Vests, two Camouflage Vest, 4 Camouflage Helmet, 3 Camouflage Shirt, seven Camouflage Pants and 5 Camouflage Caps.

Security forces handed over the seized items to the Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal, the police added.