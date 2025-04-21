Imphal: Security Forces comprising Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, recovered a total of 22 weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores in a series of joint operations at the 4 districts of Manipur, a defence wing statement confirmed on Monday.

According to the statement, the team conducted intelligence-based operations at the vulnerable areas of the Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Imphal West districts in the past week.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The joint team recovered one AK rifle, one SLR, one 9mm carbine machine gun, one modified single-barrel rifle, one pistol, ammunition, and war-like stores from the vulnerable areas in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Tengnoupal districts on April 19, the statement asserted.

It stated that the team recovered four weapons comprising one 7.62mm SLR, one 7.65mm pistol, two single-barrel breech-loading rifles (SBBL), grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores from the Imphal East district on April 18.

The statement further noted that in Tengnoupal district, a joint operation in the general area of Salvom resulted in the recovery of two pistols and 10 IEDs, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores on April 17.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Subsequently, in Saidan village of Churachandpur district, the team recovered 7 weapons comprising a .303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a modified Carbine Machine Gun, one single-barrel rifle, one modified 81 mm mortar, two country-made mortars (pompi), ammunition, and war-like stores on April 16.

Later the team handed over the recovered items to Manipur Police, the statement added.