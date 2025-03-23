Imphal: Indian security forces and civil police conducted massive search and area domination operations leading to the arrest of an alleged cadre of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF).

Police arrested Samulailakpam Haridas Sharma (49), a resident of Khongjom Chingtham Mayai Leikai under Khongjom-PS, Thoubal District.

They seized one mobile phone from his possession. His arrest followed house-to-house search operations, during which police paraded over 120 individuals for identification by producing relevant documents.

The police registered a case for further investigation.

Police conducted operations in and around Thanga village near Loktak Lake but did not detain anyone in connection with the violation in the area.

