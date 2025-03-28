Manipur: Security forces apprehends one KCP cadre in Bishnupur

Imphal: Manipur Police, assisted by the central paramilitary forces, arrested one active member of the underground Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) in an operation in Bishnupur district on Thursday, the officials said.

The official said, the security forces arrested Leishangthem Hiran Singh (40), a resident of Utlou Makha Leikai from Maibam Chingmang near the Bus waiting shed along Tiddim Road under Nambol police station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Poilice said thet Hiran extorted money from the general public and the Brick field of Thinungei Makha Leikai, Bishnupur District of Manipur, police said.

During his arrest security forces seized one mobile phone from his possession.

Further from his disclosure upon on-spot interrogation, the joint team launched an operation at the Hill range of Haotak Awang Leikai area under Kumbi police station in the same district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the operation security forces recovered of one.303 Rifle, one .303 Magazine, 16 .303 Ammunition, one 12-Bore Cartridge, the police added.