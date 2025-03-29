Imphal: Manipur police and central security forces arrested 6 cadres of different underground groups involved in anti-social activities in a series of operations in the valley districts of the state during the past 48 hours, an official said on Saturday.

The official said that the security forces arrested two cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak), namely Hawaibam Ibungo @ Mangi (35) and Pukhrambam Samchand Meetei @ Potshemba (52), from their hideouts in the Kakching and Imphal East districts.

The joint team also apprehended four activists of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from different locations in the valley districts.

Security forces arrested Pukhrambam Rohit Singh @ Kakpa (29) and Likmabam Amujao Meitei @ Lakpa (27) of KCP (Politburo Standing Committee), and Loitongbam Boyai Singh (45) and Khumanthem Dhanabir Singh @ Naobi (28), of KCP Taibanganba group during the operations in Imphal West and Bishnupur district.

Police recovered six mobile handsets with an equal number of SIM cards and some incriminating documents, including demand letters, from their possession, the official said.

The police added that the authority registered different FIRs against them under relevant sections of the law for further legal formalities.